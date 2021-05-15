The southbound lanes of Interstate 35W between Richfield and Burnsville are closed this weekend for construction work.

The closure extends from Interstate 494 to Dakota County Road 42, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation website. All entrance ramps will also be closed.

The stretch will remain closed until about 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound roadway will be reduced to one lane for nighttime construction work from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, between 106th Street in Bloomington and Cliff Road in Burnsville. The 106th Street entrance ramp will also be closed during that time.

On the northbound side of I-35W, traffic will be reduced to two lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday from Cliff Road to the Minnesota River near Bloomington.

Next weekend, the northbound side of that same stretch of I-35W, from County Road 42 to 1-494, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to about 5 a.m. Monday, May 24.

Katy Read • 612-673-4583