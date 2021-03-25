Lakeville South scored four unanswered goals in the third period to pull away from second-seeded Lakeville North 7-3 in the Class 2A, Section 1 boys' hockey final Wednesday.

Cam Boche scored three goals, including the game-winner, to lead the top-seeded Cougars. He put them ahead for good 4:04 into the third period. The senior also scored late in the first period and sealed the victory with an empty-net goal with 29 seconds left.

Jack Malinski and Ben Portner scored 1:07 apart in the third period to help the Cougars extend their lead to three goals with 5:29 left in the game.

Class 2A, Section 4: Top-seeded Hill-Murray cruised past second-seeded White Bear Lake 5-0. Triston Tabucol, Anthony Madigan, Matthew Fleischhaker, Hunter Laschinger and Axel Begley scored for the defending Class 2A champion Pioneers.

Class 2A, Section 7: Garrett Schifsky scored a hat trick to lead second-seeded Andover past top-seeded Grand Rapids 3-2. Schifsky scored his three goals in a 9:39 span that began late in the first period and carried over into the second.

Class 1A, Section 1: Top-seeded Dodge County punched its ticket to state for the first time with a 4-3 victory over third-seeded Mankato West.

Class 1A, Section 2: Second-seeded Delano scored five unanswered goals to defeat top-seeded Breck 5-1. Tyler Selstad, Gunnar Paulson, Trevor Oja, Braeden Collings and Adam Brown scored for the Tigers.

Class 1A, Section 3: Logan Benson scored with 5:16 left for his third goal of the game to give second-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Hutchinson. Gavyn Lund also scored a goal and Darby Halonen made 28 saves for the Dragons.

