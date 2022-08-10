South Washington County school district officials will go back to the drawing board after voters roundly rejected a $463 million construction bond on Tuesday that would have expanded classroom space in nearly every school and paid for two new elementary buildings.

Nearly 66% of voters marked their ballots "no" with every precinct reporting as of Wednesday morning.

The nearly half-billion school construction effort would have been the largest in state history had it been approved, eclipsing a $326 million bond White Bear Lake voters approved in 2019.

Fourteen other Minnesota districts also placed bond referendums on the ballot Tuesday, with a total of $975 million in construction funding on the line across the state. Early returns show mixed results in those efforts.

Voters in St. Louis Park approved a $135 million measure to update several schools. In Round Lake-Brewster in southwestern Minnesota, a $30 million measure to build a new K-12 school fell short at the ballot box.

The South Washington County measure would have fully funded the district's 10-year infrastructure plan as officials there estimate enrollment will grow by nearly 20% over the next decade.

District leaders anticipate about 8,000 new units of housing to come online during that time, bringing about 3,500 new students to South Washington County. The east metro district's boundaries encompass seven communities, including Cottage Grove, Newport and Woodbury.

A little more than 20,600 students attended South Washington County schools during the 2021-22 school year, according to state figures.

