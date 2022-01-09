South St. Paul police are asking for the public's help finding a van that was stolen Saturday morning with a dog inside.

The department posted a notice about the crime on its Facebook page describing the stolen vehicle as a silver 2013 Chrysler Town & Country van with Illinois license plate AH26052.

"As history has shown us many vehicles stolen during the cold weather months are used for transportation and then dumped," the post said. "We are asking you to take look outside and up and down your block... Let's reunite this pup with its human tonight South St. Paul!"

Police asked anyone who sees the van or who has any information about it or the dog to call 911.

Police said they were still actively looking for the van and dog as of late Saturday evening.

The dog's owner, Michelle Cramblett Baker, also shared a Facebook post saying her van and dog, Jasper, were taken Saturday morning from the enVision Hotel in South St. Paul. Jasper is a male boxer who is in town for the Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in downtown St. Paul.

"I was 15 feet away and I watched as my whole world drove away," Cramblett Baker wrote. "...Please please please return my dog to a safe place!!!!"

Cramblett Baker said Jasper was in a kennel in the van when it was taken. She posted a picture Friday of herself with Jasper celebrating his win as Best of Breed at the dog show.

A GoFundMe page was started to help Cramblett Baker's search for Jasper. She is offering a "large" cash reward for information leading to Jasper's recovery.

