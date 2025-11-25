South St. Paul to tear down symbol of stockyard days

Every morning for some 40 years, Dennis Finden’s father strode through the towering brick gateway on his way to work at Armour and Co. — the landmark meatpacking plant in South St. Paul.
Finden followed in his dad’s footsteps, working at the bustling facility in the early 1960s to pay for college. So the younger Finden was devastated that South St. Paul officials decided earlier this month to tear down the historic Armour Gates.
A business will soon supplant the storied structures, disappointing residents who want to preserve the memory of South St. Paul’s stockyard years for future generations. City officials, meanwhile, have defended the decision, pointing to the high price tag of alternate solutions and touting the tax revenue the business, a plumbing and heating firm, could bring to South St. Paul.
But their explanations haven’t satisfied a contingent of South St. Paul residents who have pushed for years to preserve the Armour Gates. They have launched petitions, devised their own vision to keep the structures in place and identified funding sources to sustain the project, with a local teacher largely leading the effort.
Finden said he understands “where the City Council is coming from.” But the 83-year-old remains concerned about the city’s eroding identity. He wonders: Will South St. Paul’s quirky geography one day be the only aspect that sets it apart?
“We’re a town that has kind of lost its heritage,” Finden said. “Pretty soon we’re going to be known as east of West St. Paul.”
A stockyard symbol
When the Armour plant opened in 1919, industry leaders hailed it as the most modern facility of its kind. At its peak, the operation employed 4,000 people who slaughtered and processed 2,000 animals an hour, with much of the livestock sourced from South St. Paul’s sprawling stockyards.
Changes to the meat packaging process transformed the city — and its marquee industry — in the second half of the 20th century. The Armour plant closed in 1979 and the stockyards held their final cattle sale about three decades later. Meanwhile, the buildings that once lined Concord Street, a streetcar thoroughfare with banks and a post office, were mostly razed and redeveloped.