South Minneapolis renters launch union, threaten rent strike as problems persist with mold and pests

Valerie Mack, who lives in the apartment complex at 2119 Pillsbury Av., was one of several renters who spoke at Tuesday afternoon’s news conference outside the Blaisdell Apartments at 2200 Blaisdell Av. to commemorate the launch of the union for local tenants of IPG, a Park City, Utah-based company which owns those two complexes and others in Minneapolis. Mack reported still having mold-covered carpets that were painted over months ago to look as though the issue was fixed, and frequent problems with cockroaches.