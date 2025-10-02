South Minneapolis renters launch union, threaten rent strike as problems persist with mold and pests

Six months after protesting the many problems plaguing their apartments, a group of south Minneapolis renters say the management has ignored their demands and that they are considering a rent strike as a last resort if their union’s demands are not met.
On Tuesday, tenants from a handful of buildings owned by Investment Property Group (IPG) held a press conference to list their continued grievances about pests and broken equipment, which they say have plagued their units.
Valerie Mack, who lives in the apartment complex at 2119 Pillsbury Av., was one of several renters who spoke at Tuesday afternoon’s news conference outside the Blaisdell Apartments at 2200 Blaisdell Av. to commemorate the launch of the union for local tenants of IPG, a Park City, Utah-based company which owns those two complexes and others in Minneapolis. Mack reported still having mold-covered carpets that were painted over months ago to look as though the issue was fixed, and frequent problems with cockroaches.
“I’ve lived here 15 years and we won’t run out just because IPG can’t fix the issues and do their job,” Mack said.
Asked what steps the union would take to improve conditions, tenants and members of the tenant advocacy group United Renters for Justice said they will work to add members and connect with other unions around the country to help with demanding fixes in their buildings. As a last measure, they said they would consider going on rent strike.
The two buildings are among 21 in Minneapolis owned by IPG, according to United Renters for Justice which hosted Tuesday’s news conference. In March, a couple dozen renters and their advocates gathered along Blaisdell Avenue to protest the poor conditions before marching into the basement office where a manager said she looked forward to working with the renters and took a list of demands.
But those demands, which included a meeting with IPG and adding a 24/7 maintenance emergency line, were never addressed, renters said Tuesday.
Yasmin Isse, another resident, said she hasn’t been able to use her bathroom’s shower for three months because the tub leaks and the management won’t fix it despite being notified.