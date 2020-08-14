The Lynhall (2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640) is expanding to Edina.

“I know, it’s crazy, right?” said owner Anne Spaeth with a laugh. “Honestly, every day I get up and think, ‘Well, I guess we’re doing this.’ During this crazy time, it’s all about survival.”

Lynhall No. 3945 (3945 Market St., Edina) is occupying a prime ground floor spot in Nolan Mains, a 95-unit apartment complex that opened last year on the site of a former parking ramp at 50th and France in Edina.

“We were approached by developer Pete Deanovic, who loved the Lynhall and wanted us to become part of his vision of having a community partner occupy the space and become a true gathering space,” said Spaeth.

To start, new executive chef Steph Hedrick — working with chef Marisol Herling and pastry chef Katie Elsing — will offer daily brunch service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner service and happy hour will start in the fall, along with afternoon tea.

“We’re excited to partner with Bill Waddington [owner of TeaSource] on that front,” said Spaeth. “I’ve always loved going to London hotels for afternoon tea, and we’ll start with that very traditional English afternoon tea experience — sandwiches, scones, clotted tea — and then move into tea experiences from around the world.”

Another nice touch: every Friday through Sunday, Spaeth will be hosting a pop-up with florist Genevieve Wilson of nearby Apricot Floral.

Following in the footsteps of its great-looking 3-year-old Minneapolis sibling (which is officially Lynhall No. 2640, after its address), the new Edina location places a premium on design. The light-filled space includes a significant amount of woodwork by Joe Michalski of Rosemount Woods, with interior design flourishes by Jessie Pasqua of Pleasant Bay Designs.

“It’s beautiful, and we did it on a shoestring budget,” said Spaeth. “Jessie and I went through all the great stores at 50th and Xerxes — Hunt & Gather, Loft Antiques — and found the pieces to put it together.”

The new location includes a takeout window that opens to an outdoor plaza with patio seating. Doors open on Tuesday for dine-in, takeout and delivery service.

“All these darling Edina ladies keep knocking on the windows, giving us a thumbs-up and asking when we’re opening,” said Spaeth. “That has really lifted our spirits. Bringing good food and people together — even within the proper six feet of social distancing — is giving us something to celebrate in the midst of all the instability in our country right now.”