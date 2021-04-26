A south Minneapolis man has died nearly two weeks after his apartment caught fire, authorities said.
Alan M. Olson, 59, suffered injuries on April 8 and died Wednesday at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Fire officials suspect the fire originated in Olson's oven in his third-floor apartment.
The medical examiner's office has classified the manner of death as accidental, but it did not say how the fire began.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
