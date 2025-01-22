Ambitious South Dakota State women’s basketball team visits St. Thomas on Wednesday

The St. Thomas women’s basketball team has started 1-4 in the Summit League, and Wednesday night would not appear the optimum time for a turnaround. South Dakota State, among the most ambitious mid-major programs in the country, is making what’s now its annual visit to St. Paul.
Coach Aaron Johnston, in charge at SDSU full-time since the 2000-01 season, has become a firm believer in tough scheduling. The opponents before Summit play included Rice, Creighton, Wisconsin, Duke, Georgia Tech, Oregon and Texas — a gantlet that gave the Jackrabbits the nation’s No. 10-rated strength of schedule in nonconference Division I games.
Duke (currently rated No. 14) came to Brookings, S.D., for a nationally televised game and survived 75-71. SDSU split two games in Hawaii — losing to Georgia Tech (No. 18) and beating Oregon. The Jackrabbits were drilled 103-57 at No. 7 Texas, but that’s all part of Johnston’s theory of scheduling tough, one reason being:
When a Summit League team gets to the NCAA tournament, it generally will be as a double-digit seed and facing a very difficult first-round game. The Jackrabbits managed to get a No. 6 seed in 2019 and won two NCAA games to reach the Sweet 16.
This time, Johnston’s team went 10-3 in nonconference games (including two non-D1 teams) and now has started 5-0 in Summit play. The Jackrabbits (15-3 overall this season) are 7-0 vs. St. Thomas in the previous three seasons. The Tommies are 9-9 overall this season.
The commitment to the SDSU women’s program is impressive. The old, larger Frost Arena underwent a $66 million renovation that opened this season: First Bank & Trust Arena, with a 5,500-seat capacity.
Downstairs, there’s a trophy room with two doors: One leads to a full gym and facility for the women’s team, the other door to the same for the men’s team.
Paige Meyer, a star guard for the Albany team that beat Providence Academy in Minnesota’s 2A title game in 2021, said: “We have our own space — no shuffling practices around. We have a fan base. And we have tough nonconference schedules. Those are all things that drew me here. When teams like Duke come here, the players are always saying great things about the atmosphere."
Kallie Theisen, a forward from Wayzata, is in her sixth college year — because of the COVID-19 year and then missing 2023-24 with a torn Achilles.
“I do have two bachelor’s degrees, and now I’m getting a master’s,” Theisen said. “I’ve been here a while. One reason for coming back to play was the new facility. The biggest reason was we have a chance to be a really good team.”
The trip to Hawaii? “That was a nice bonus,” Theisen said.
Johnston has a 613-194 record at South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits won the Division II title in 2003 before moving to DI and won the DI secondary tournament, the WNIT, in 2022.
Madison Mathiowetz, a junior guard from Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, was asked for insight into Johnston’s success.
“He’s one of the most consistent people I know,” Mathiowetz said. “It really hasn’t changed since I came here. He is an excellent coach of basketball, but the way he handles every situation is consistent. It’s important for players to have that.”
Presumably, consistency comes easier when scheduling tough and continuing to win.
