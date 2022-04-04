This much we can say for certain: The Connecticut Huskies can take a punch.

Sunday night, at Target Center, in front of an announced 18,304 fans, with a national championship on the line, UConn took one to the chin to start each half, shaking each off.

Problem was, South Carolina kept swinging.

Using an absurd 49-24 edge on rebounding and an equally impressive 21-6 on second-chance points, South Carolina beat Connecticut 64-49 in the NCAA championship game, a streaky affair in which it seemed the Huskies were always trying to pick themselves up and dust themselves off.

South Carolina streaked to an 18-point lead in the first half, only to have UConn cut it to eight by halftime. Up 16 midway through the third quarter, South Carolina went cold, allowing the Huskies back within nine.

When Aaliyah Edwards scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter for Connecticut, it was somehow a seven-point game. But Destanni Henderson scored four straight, the lead was back to 13.

The fatal blow.

On a night when player of the year Aliyah Boston scored 11 points with 16 rebounds, it was Henderson who led the way, playing tough perimeter defense, scoring a game-high 26 points. Zia Cooke scored 11.

Local legend Paige Bueckers scored 14 points for Connecticut, the Huskies' only player in double figures.

South Carolina (35-2), the No. 1 team in the country since the preseason poll, won its second national championship and its first since 2017. UConn (31-5) lost in the championship game for the first time in 12 tries.

South Carolina came out swinging.

The Gamecocks led 5-2 when they went on a 12-2 run to take a 17-4 lead on Cooke's drive to the basket.

The Huskies responded with consecutive baskets to draw within 17-8, but the Gamecocks ended the quarter on a 5-2 run.

It was a physical performance. South Carolina outrebounded the Huskies 12-3 over the first 10 minutes, with seven of those rebounds coming on the offensive end, which led to nine second-chance points.

It was UConn's lowest first-quarter output of the season.

The second quarter began pretty much the same way. The Gamecocks pushed their lead to 18 with 7:35 left in the half on Henderson's three-point jumper that put South Carolina up 30-12.

And then a few things happened.

Connecticut toughened up on defense and Bueckers helped lead the charge back.

The Huskies spent the rest of the half on a 15-5 run that pulled them within 35-27 at the half.

Bueckers started it, with consecutive baskets after Henderson's three. She had seven points in that 15-5 run, with Caroline Ducharme scoring four.

At the other end, suddenly the shots weren't falling for the Gamecocks, who finished the half missing 13 of their final 15 shots. Connecticut, meanwhile, made nine of 15 second-quarter shots.

It's intensity back on the defensive end, the Gamecocks promptly scored the first eight points of the second half — Boston and Cooke both had three — to push the lead back to 16 while holding the Huskies without a point for the first 4:54 of the second half.

And again the Huskies took the hit and came right back, with a 10-0 run over 3:48 that pulled them within 43-37 on Evina Westbrook's three-pointer with 1:18 left in the quarter and forcing a Gamecocks timeout. That 10-0 run featured the first two made threes of the night for Connecticut.

But Henderson scored the final three points of the quarter, putting South Carolina up 46-37 entering the fourth.