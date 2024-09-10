South African circus ‘Moya’ leaps and flies through obstacles as it kicks off CTC’s 2024-25 season

A: “Moya” means spirit. And what sets us apart from other shows is that we bring a lot of passion to the stage. Our performers are not just flying or doing trapeze or circus tricks. They love what they’re doing. A lot of our kids come from very difficult backgrounds, and this is a safe space where people appreciate them, clap for them and stand up for them. And if someone makes a mistake, which happens, we teach them to embrace it. If they try and fall, get back up and try again.