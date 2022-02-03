Amir Locke, the Black man who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer during a search warrant operation early Wednesday, was not was not a target of the investigation that led to the predawn raid, according to multiple sources.

Locke, 22, was killed when members of the Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team stormed into a seventh-floor unit at the Bolero Flats Apartment Homes at 1117 S. Marquette Av., across the street from Orchestra Hall. Authorities say he brandished a gun while officers were serving a search warrant in connection with a St. Paul homicide case.

But, Locke was not a target of the investigation at the time of the shooting, according to two sources from separate law enforcement agencies. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because the case remains under investigation. The revelation was corroborated by civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, who said in a public Facebook post that she had spoken with Locke's family, who also said he had a permit to carry his firearm. Such records are not public information. Multiple messages have been left with members of Locke's family.

Authorities on Wednesday identified Mark Hanneman as the officer who shot Locke. He has been placed on administrative leave, in keeping with department policy. Hanneman's name was released on the city's website late Tuesday along with other records, including a dispatch report that shed further light on the search operation.

According to the report, police informed a dispatcher around 6:19 a.m. that they would be going into Apt. 701 and would "AIR WHEN ABOUT TO EXECUITE THIS RISK – NO NOISE EXPECTED" — suggesting that they were carrying out a no-knock warrant. By 6:48 a.m., police called medics from Floor 7, indicating that someone was shot. CPR was started three minutes later as officers brought the man, later identified as Locke, down to medics on the first floor.

Hanneman was the only officer who fired, striking Locke three times: twice in the chest and once in the wrist. Officers rendered aid and carried him outside, where paramedics took over trying to revive him. The man died later at a nearby hospital.

About 7:04 a.m., an officer said on the radio that police were "transporting" a woman to Room 801, an office at police headquarters that is used for interviews. It's unclear whether the woman in question was in the apartment with Locke.

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman said at a news conference Wednesday that a SWAT team was in the area serving search warrants in connection with a recent homicide in St. Paul.

"This is the call that no police chief wants to receive," Huffman said, calling the episode "wrenching" for everyone involved and passing along her condolences to the man's family.

According to the police account, officers entered the secured building just before 7 a.m. and went directly to the target apartment on the seventh floor, which they entered using a key fob. "They loudly and repeatedly announced 'police search warrant,' before they crossed the threshold into the apartment, and ongoing as they made entry," Huffman told reporters. "Just over nine seconds after they had made entry into the apartment, the officers encountered a male who was armed with a handgun. He was holding that gun in his hand at the time that shots were fired."

Huffman said that a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the case.

Huffman and Mayor Jacob Frey declined to take questions at Wednesday's news conference. But Huffman confirmed that there was body-camera footage of the incident and that she had seen it. In the past, authorities have taken weeks, sometimes months, to release video from police shootings, but local officials have promised to do so more quickly in future cases.

A police spokesman declined to comment Thursday, saying all further questions would be answered by the BCA. But activist Lisa Clemons posted on Facebook Thursday that Huffman met with north side community leaders, and told them that Locke's family was invited to view the footage but wanted to consult with an attorney first.

News of the shooting spread quickly on social media, where many called on city and police leaders to quickly release all body-camera footage and the names of the officers present.

Those calls continued on Thursday, when members of the Minneapolis delegation of the Minnesota House sent a letter to Huffman and Frey urging them to release all video from the raid.

The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union in a tweet called on the police to "act with full transparency." Jae Yates, an organizer with the advocacy group Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, said that in the past police had used the presence of firearms as justification for the use of deadly force.

But, Yates said, serving a "warrant does not give police the right to be the judge, jury and executioner."

In a statement released after the shooting, Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis president Sgt. Sherral Schmidt said that the union was thankful that all of the officers involved were "safe." She said that the officer who shot the man was forced to make a "split-second decision to save his life and the lives of fellow officers."

She said the union would cooperate with the BCA's investigation.

Wednesday's shooting has revived a simmering debate over the use of so-called "no-knock" search warrants.

The use of these unannounced raids, which allow police to enter a property without announcing their presence beforehand, have been banned in cities across the country after they resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians. Minneapolis restricted the practice in 2020, but it is still occasionally used in certain cases.

While police have defended the the use of no-knock raids as necessary for keeping officers safe while apprehending violent suspects, critics say it puts lives at risk.

Under the current Minneapolis policy, officers must identify themselves as "police" and announce their purpose as "search warrant" before entering any domicile — regardless of whether a judge signed off on an "unannounced" or "no-knock" entry. Once inside a residence, officers are supposed to periodically repeat those announcements in case occupants didn't hear them. The same rules, which mirror those already in place across the river in St. Paul, also apply for arrest warrants.

The practice, most often used by SWAT officers, should help maintain the element of surprise and preservation of evidence while eliminating confusion about who's entering the building, a police spokesman said at the time.

Policy dictates that no-knock warrants would be acceptable only in high-risk circumstances such as a hostage situation, when "giving an announcement would create an imminent threat of physical harm to victims, officers or the public."

Some exceptions apply, but investigators need to obtain permission from the the chief of police or his or her designee.

In the past, MPD executed an average 139 no-knock warrants a year.

The American Civil Liberties Union urged law enforcement agencies to ban no-knock warrants following the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was shot eight times by police on March 13, 2020 after three narcotics officers used a no-knock warrant to bust down the door of her apartment during a late-night drug investigation.

Her boyfriend mistook the raid for a home invasion and fired back, striking a detective. Police were looking for Taylor's ex, who was already in custody. No drugs were found.

Star Tribune staff writers Paul Walsh and Abby Simons contributed to this report.