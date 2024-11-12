Pivotal moments in Minneapolis music live on screen in two Sound Unseen film fest entries

On Saturday afternoon, Sound Unseen will screen more footage from that era at the Parkway Theater in a film billed as “7 Nights in the Entry.” It’s taken from a weeklong video shoot organized by Twin/Town Records in September 1981 featuring local underground groups already on or hoping to be on the label, including then-fledgling bands Hüsker Dü and the Replacements and fun lesser-knowns such as Fine Art, the Dads, Things That Fall Down and Wilma & the Wilbers.