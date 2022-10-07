Q: I read your recent column about playing iTunes music without an iPod. I am in a similar situation but want something more mobile than a laptop. Would buying an iPhone SE with enough storage capacity to fit my needs be a good idea? I would not get phone service, but just use it as my iPod. I have around 55 GB of music.

A: This is a good idea. Just take an old iPhone and remove the SIM card, turn off cellular and turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and you have an iPod touch equivalent. In your case, you will need at least 64 GB of memory; 128 GB would be better because it will give you room for your collection to grow. Buy as late a model of iPhone as your budget allows to ensure that Apple will not stop supporting it in the near future.

The numbers game

Q: I'm shopping for a receiver and am confused by the designations of "5.1" and "7.1.2." What do the numbers mean?

A: The first number stands for the number of speakers in the surround array. A "5" means left front, right front and center, plus two surround speakers for a total of five. A "7" means those five speakers and two back speakers. The ".1" means one subwoofer, and the ".2" in the 7.1.2 means two Atmos height speakers.

What you need is going to depend on your budget, your room and what level of realism you are trying to create. I love the effects of a good Atmos soundtrack, but it performs best with speakers that are mounted above and pointing down into the listening area, not speakers in the room that point upwards to bounce off the ceiling. That said, some Atmos is better than none, and I use an Atmos soundbar with wireless surround speakers in my living room.

I also think you are better off with five good speakers than seven mediocre ones. If you have a $3,000 budget for your speaker array, five speakers allow for $600 per speaker. For seven speakers, it works out to about $425 per speaker, which likely will not sound as good as the pricier models.

A mighty mini

Last week I discussed bone conduction headphones for those who want to enjoy music without isolating themselves from the world around them. Another product in this vein is the TriBit StormBox Micro speaker, which includes a sturdy strap for securing the speaker to bicycle handlebars or backpacks.

Recently upgraded to the StormBox Micro 2, it now features more power to the speaker, longer battery life and the ability to work as a power bank to recharge portable devices. It also can be paired with a second StormBox Micro 2 to fill small to medium-sized rooms with stereo sound. It regularly sells for $59.99, but if you sign up at tribit.com, you receive 10% off your order.

