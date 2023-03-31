Q: I have seen your articles about expensive TVs and the law of diminishing returns, but I am someone who wants the best and does not mind paying for it. What would you recommend for a price-is-no-object TV over 75 inches in size?

A: I recently had the opportunity to review the new Samsung 77-inch S95C OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TV, and it is the best flat-panel TV I've ever seen. At $4,499 it's pricey, but it's worth it.

I've always said that the best audio speakers sound good with all kinds of music, as opposed to being pigeonholed as "good for rock" or "good for classical." Like the truly great speakers, the S95C looks great no matter the program material it's showing. I experienced this via the Samsung TV Plus feature, which provides more than 145 channels of free streaming. (If you have a Samsung Smart TV and are not using this feature, you are missing out. You can access the channel guide in the Home menu.)

The 1970s British sci-fi show "Space: 1999" was on Shout Factory, and I tuned in to see how the TV handled content from before the days of HDTV. It looked great. There were natural flesh tones, a smooth image that yielded tremendous detail, incredible blacks and a deep, wide range of colors. (The TV's color accuracy is validated by industry color expert Pantone.) As would be expected, recently produced program material was a delight.

When reviewing OLED TVs in the past, I would often encounter a sudden, slight drop in brightness levels when watching certain scenes. I also have seen motion processing that lends an artificial, CGI-like look, especially to motion. With the S95C, these issues were absent, allowing for immersion in the viewing experience without distraction.

OLED TVs have a risk of image retention (burn-in). This is most likely to occur if you watch the same channel all the time or at extremely bright image modes and settings. If you set the S95C to Movie mode, not only will you be rewarded with a near-perfect picture that requires little tweaking, but the lower intensity level greatly reduces the risk of burn-in.

If you do not have a component surround sound system, you should consider a Samsung soundbar a must-have to accompany this TV. Using the Q-Symphony feature, the TV speakers integrate with the soundbar seamlessly. I have seen demonstrations of the TVs and soundbars working together, and it is very impressive.

In the past, I have hesitated considering OLED for myself given the burn-in risk, however small. With the Samsung S95C I have found an OLED TV I would own without hesitation, and it may well be my next TV when I finally retire the Sony Qualia 006 in my game room. The S95C is available in the 77-inch size for $4,499, a 65-inch for $3,299 and a 55-inch for $2,499. (samsung.com)

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.