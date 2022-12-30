Q: I am building a stereo system ($18,000 budget) for an 18-by-22-foot room, using a CD player and turntable as music sources. In the past I have seen you recommend Ohm Acoustics Walsh speakers for high-end applications. Would they be a good choice for me?

A: I recommend Ohm speakers to anyone with the budget and a good room for them. I own many excellent pairs of speakers accumulated over a lifetime of audio passion, but Ohms are my reference and what I listen to most of the time.

Ohm Walsh speakers use a unique downward-firing driver named after inventor Lincoln Walsh. This driver reproduces waveforms much more accurately than conventional speakers, and I find their sonic realism and musical purity to be unmatched. Beautiful, crystal-clear music fills the room. They combine this fine sound with excellent stereo imaging and a satisfying sense of spaciousness, creating a unique listening experience.

A pair of Ohm Walsh 1 speakers purchased new in 1986 was my first quality speaker purchase, and today top-of-the-line Walsh 5000s grace my listening room. I also acquired a pair of Ohm A speakers, the first Walsh model produced. They are as big as a small refrigerator and require a huge amount of power to make them so much as squeak. I also have a pair of Ohm F speakers, the legendary and commercially successful follow-up to the Ohm A.

There are few speakers that sound as good, at any price, as these groundbreaking designs from the 1970s. When I set up my home theater 10 years ago. I tried a few high-end conventional speakers, but the system never sounded quite right because of the room's acoustics. I pulled out my old Walsh 1s, hooked them up and the system sounded perfect. I certainly got my money's worth out of them, and I am glad they are still with me today.

Despite the great sound, the early Walsh models (A and F) were large, power-hungry, expensive, required very precise placement and were relatively easy to blow up despite the high wattage requirements. Modern Walsh speakers have an updated design that is much more consumer-friendly. They are smaller and require much less power, are easier to place and the stereo imaging is maintained over a wide listening area and not just in the sweet spot. It's the best of all audio worlds, and why I am so fond of them.

Ohm Walsh speakers start at $1,900/pair. I suggest the Walsh 4000 Tall ($7,600/pair) or Walsh 5000 Tall ($9,000/pair) for your room size. With your healthy budget you will have plenty left over for amplification, a turntable and a CD player.

Ohm is a small company that has made speakers by hand in New York City since 1971. They only sell direct (at ohmspeaker.com) and make their products to order. Their waiting list is about two months long.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.