Q: We are enjoying our new stereo composed of Polk LSiM 705 speakers, Cambridge Audio Alva turntable, Cambridge Audio AXC35 Stereo CD Player and Cambridge Audio CXA80 amplifier. I am sure you recognize these components because we purchased them all based on recommendations you have made.

We would like a stand to hold this equipment, and we have some questions about that. How much does it matter whether we buy something designed specifically for audio equipment, or would a well-designed piece of furniture the right size be OK? If we go for specialized gear, what are the best audio furniture brands?

A: I think choosing specialized audio furniture matters a lot. You might get lucky and find something in a furniture store that is relatively functional, but the odds are against it. Usually there is inadequate ventilation, the holes for passing cables and power cords are too small and located in the wrong places and there is not enough space to have any flexibility in placing the components.

Do yourself a favor and get genuine audio furniture. BDI, Bell'O and Salamander Designs are three top brands that are relatively easy to find online or in stores. They run on the expensive side, however.

A few months ago I needed a stand for my 75-inch Samsung Q90 TV and matching Q90R soundbar. Everything I looked at would have represented a massive and unacceptable compromise, especially because I know the difference that having proper furniture can make. I ended up with a Bell'O PR45 I purchased at Best Buy for $1,100, about three times what I initially planned to spend. It is beautifully made, looks great, does the job perfectly and will last a long time.

Vulcan Five Shelf Audio Rack

While I consider it money well spent, I have a recommendation that gets you a great looking, high-quality audio stand from a specialty manufacturer at a much lower price.

The Vulcan Four Shelf Audio Rack (pangeaaudio.com) is a new offering from Pangea Audio, available in carbon fiber vinyl, black, rosenut and espresso finishes. It is easy to assemble, looks good, feels solid and makes connecting and using your equipment a breeze. It sells for $149.95 in the four-shelf version and $199.95 in the five-shelf version. The four shelves would be enough for your current system, but you might want to get the five-shelf version so you have room to expand.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.