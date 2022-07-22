Q: I'm looking for Bluetooth earphones to use with my phone and iPad. I previously bought several pairs of Helm Audio sports earphones for myself and family members, but after several years of wear and tear, it is time to replace them. I would be happy to go with Helm Audio again, but they appear to be sold out. Do you have any suggestions for earphones selling for under $150 a pair?

A: The $139.95 Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earphones are one of the most positively reviewed wireless earphones available. They look good, fit comfortably, have outstanding battery life and, most important, deliver the tremendously good sound you expect from a Cambridge Audio product. It is easy to recommend them given that they come in under your $150 price point.

But the timing of your correspondence was impeccable, so prepare yourself for something much better: The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ earphones are currently being offered for only $59.95, an unheard-of offer from the acclaimed high-end British audio brand. I could go on and on about what a spectacular opportunity this is and discuss the virtues of the earphones in more detail, but I think it is obvious enough that I can rest my case here. The earphones will be available for $59.95 for a few weeks at cambridgeaudio.com.

Shaver update

Q: I read your column about the Panasonic Arc6 Electric Shaver and am interested in purchasing one. Is it available yet, and are there stores that are stocking and selling them?

A: The Panasonic Arc6 shavers are available online, but I am not aware of any stores stocking them yet. I suggest ordering it from Amazon unless you feel you need to handle it in the store before making the purchase.

I received an encouraging e-mail about the Arc6 shaver from a reader shortly after they were available for purchase. The e-mail said, "The Arc6 came today, and it is all you said and a box of nuts! Shaving was the bane (sorta) of my existence." That pretty much sums up my feelings about it, as well.

The Arc6 comes in two models, the $399.99 LS8A and $499.99 LS9A. They are identical razors, with the LS9A including a recharging and cleaning cradle. I like the convenience of the cradle and the idea that it will keep the shaver clean and in top running condition. Given the significant investment the Arc6 shavers represent, I think it is worth the extra $100.

The $249 Panasonic Arc5 LV97 remains an attractive option for those who don't want to spend $400 or more on an electric shaver. I have seen it on sale for under $200 recently. Like the LS9A, it includes the cleaning and charging cradle.

Thanks, everyone

The Sound Advice column marked its 20th anniversary on July 4. I would like to thank my editors, all the readers and those who have corresponded with me over the years. You have all helped to make the column what it is, and I greatly enjoy the interaction with all of you.