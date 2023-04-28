Q: I would like to put together a stereo system with a turntable and wireless speakers for under $2,000. My room is 15 by 30 feet, and I want it to sound great, but without all the wires and complexity. What do you recommend?

A. I have a good plan. Put it all together, and you'll have a great stereo built with components from leading brands for well under your $2,000 budget.

There is a great deal on Klipsch The Fives powered wireless bookshelf speakers. Normally $969 a pair, the black finish is on sale for $549 a pair. The speakers have received rave reviews and will form a good starting point for your system. (They have an HDMI input for TV use and make a great soundbar alternative, too.)

I love the warm, classic look of Klipsch vintage wood finishes, but at almost 50% off you can happily sign me up for basic black. They sound their best on speaker stands. You can find suitable stands for under $100 a pair. (klipsch.com)

The Fives have great sound but are on the small side, which limits bass output. This will be noticeable in your large room. Fortunately, the speakers have a subwoofer output, so adding a sub is easy, though you will have a wire running to it from one of the speakers. The SVS SB-1000 Pro subwoofer will make a great complement to the Fives, and the sealed design provides tight and controlled bass. The SB-1000 Pro is $599 at svsound.com.

As for the turntable, I can't think of a better one for your system than the Cambridge Audio Alva ST, which has built-in aptX Bluetooth for the highest quality Bluetooth connection. It is regularly $999 but is on sale for $599 at cambridgeaudio.com.

It is beautifully finished with rock-solid construction, sounds great and has a high-quality phono preamp and Bluetooth built-in. It is also easy to upgrade simply by changing the stylus. There is nothing remotely close to its quality and performance for the cost.

Welcome news

Photography lovers can breathe at least a half-sigh of relief. I have some good news regarding Digital Photography Review. On April 8, I reported that dpreview.com was shutting down and all its content soon would disappear for good. Since then, DP Review's general manager, Scott Everett, has posted an update:

"We've received a lot of questions about what's next for the site. We hear your concerns about losing the content that has been carefully curated over the years, and want to assure you that the content will remain available as an archive. We've also heard that you need more time to access the site, so we're going to keep publishing some more stories while we work on archiving."

It's still a long shot that someone will buy the operation so it can keep publishing new material, but this certainly is better than nothing.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.