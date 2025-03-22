Music

Review: Soul Asylum celebrates 7th St. Entry with a little help from a friend

Dave Pirner and his band returned to First Ave’s kid-sister club Friday to kick off its 45th anniversary weekend.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 22, 2025 at 4:03PM
Dave Pirner, center, dug deep into Soul Asylum's discography with guitarist Ryan Smith and drummer Michael Bland at 7th St. Entry on Friday to mark the club's 45th anniversary. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It was 45 years ago tonight… .”

Dave Pirner got around to mentioning the raison d’etre for Friday night’s big little Soul Asylum gig about halfway through his band’s 80-minute performance. Coming just three nights after Lizzo made her joyous return to First Avenue’s Mainroom, the only other Minnesota-made act to enjoy multi-platinum record sales after cutting its teeth next door at 7th St. Entry returned to the smaller room to mark the venue’s 45th anniversary.

Pirner and his solidly rebuilt band dup deep into the Soul Asylum way-back machine to kick off a three-night run of 7th St. Entry anniversary shows. They didn’t even get around to playing “Runaway Train” or anything else involving an acoustic guitar on Friday, an indicator of how different, loud and fast this crowded sold-out show was from their usual sets.

When he mentioned Friday being the actual anniversary date for the club — rechristened from the former Greyhound bus depot’s café space on March 21, 1980 — Pirner welcomed out Curtiss A, the Minnesota rock legend who headlined the Entry’s opening night festivities. He played there many times in the ensuing years, too, with younger punks like the Replacements, Hüsker Dü and Pirner’s band following his lead.

“My idol,” Pirner said as Curt Almsted, 74, strutted out from the curtain behind the small stage.

View post on Instagram
 

Curt howled and screamed through the R&B classic “Money (That’s What I Want),” a song he sings next door in the Mainroom every Dec. 8 for the John Lennon tribute concerts (a tradition that also grew out of the Entry). His appearance capped off a night dedicated to the club’s generative ’80s era. Arcwelder and the Mighty Mofos also returned to the room Friday to round out the lineup, the latter band led by longtime Entry sound engineer Billy Batson.

With Michael Bland back behind the kit — the former Prince drummer has been with Soul Asylum for 20 years but hasn’t been touring with them of late — Pirner led his quartet through a fun sampling of their new album, “Slowly but Shirley,” including its crunchiest tracks “Freeloader” and “Sucker Maker.” Those blended will with the trove of ’80s nuggets that otherwise filled Friday’s setlist.

Some of those oldies have been semi-regularly played elsewhere of late, such as “Little Too Clean” and “Made to Be Broken.” However, many hadn’t been performed much since co-founding guitarist Dan Murphy left the group in 2013, including “Sometime to Return,” “Freaks,” “Tied to the Tracks” and “Spinnin’.”

And then there were a couple deep cuts late in the set that hadn’t played for 30-plus years, “Black and Blue” and “Sick of That Song,” both from the band’s 1984 debut album. While Soul Asylum has changed a lot since those tunes were still in rotation, Pirner seemed to appreciate how much the Entry itself has stayed the same — at least since 1984, when the stage was moved to its current location from across the room where the bar is now.

“Thank you to everyone that has kept this place… this place,” he said at show’s end.

There are two more nights of 45th anniversary celebrations at 7th St. Entry this weekend. P.O.S. returns from a long hiatus to headline Saturday’s tribute to the venue’s indie-rap heritage, also featuring Makr An Eris and Killusonline. Sunday’s party features more recent stars Kiss the Tiger, Megasound (an offshoot of Bad Bad Hats) and Eric Mayson. Tickets are still available to the latter show via first-avenue.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Review: Soul Asylum celebrates 7th St. Entry with a little help from a friend

card image

Dave Pirner and his band returned to First Ave’s kid-sister club Friday to kick off its 45th anniversary weekend.

Music

Review: Chappell Roan is ready for her next chapter

card image

Music

Steve Miller, the Rascals headed to Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 28

card image