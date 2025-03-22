Review: Soul Asylum celebrates 7th St. Entry with a little help from a friend

And then there were a couple deep cuts late in the set that hadn’t played for 30-plus years, “Black and Blue” and “Sick of That Song,” both from the band’s 1984 debut album. While Soul Asylum has changed a lot since those tunes were still in rotation, Pirner seemed to appreciate how much the Entry itself has stayed the same — at least since 1984, when the stage was moved to its current location from across the room where the bar is now.