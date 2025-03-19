Review: Lizzo is full of ‘Real Love’ in homecoming-like First Avenue underplay gig

She took the stage with a pink six-string around her neck and her all-woman five-piece band behind her (dubbed “the Lizzbos”). They cranked through the Blondie-ish opening song “Love in Real Life,” the new single and title track from an album due out later this year. Two songs later — with Lizzo still rocking the guitar – they spiked her salacious Cardi B collaboration “Rumors” with a few bars of Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”