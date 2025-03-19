Review: Lizzo is full of ‘Real Love’ in homecoming-like First Avenue underplay gig

In a word: special.
The title of her last album and the second-to-last song she sang Tuesday, “Special” pretty well summed up Lizzo’s entire concert at First Avenue — an overjoyed underplay gig that was equal parts homecoming and comeback.
Yes, the setting was special. Not only was the venue 1/10th the size of where Lizzo typically plays. It was the venue that helped helped her become famous after Prince made it famous. She performed many of her earliest gigs there and in the adjoining 7th St. Entry in the early-2010s, during her near-decade of living in Minneapolis.
After a subsequent decade of racking up platinum records and Grammys and selling out arenas like Xcel Energy Center (the site of her last local gig in 2022), it was about damn time the 36-year-old singer and rapper revisited her roots — if only to finally get her own star painted on the club’s iconic alumni wall.
Lizzo fought back tears on stage talking about the new star.
“You don’t know how much that [expletive] means to me,” she said, recounting her many shows there going back to the first time she heard her name chanted with her old group the Chalice.
“Y’all saw my worth every single time.”
There was a lot more meaning and emotion tied to Tuesday’s performance than just the reunion between the artist and venue, though.