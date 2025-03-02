Souhan: Dave St. Peter retiring as Twins president ... kind of

“There are times when we take things too seriously, but I had more fun working for the Twins than anything I can imagine,” he said. “I love this organization. I love every aspect of it. It’s not perfect, but I love what it stands for, and I love the impact it has on people. Most important, I love the people that I worked with for over 35 years. Hopefully I’ve some impact on them, because I know they’ve had a helluva lot of impact on me.”