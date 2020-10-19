A handheld emergency declaration device was all that kept a man from freezing to death while camping alone deep in the northern Minnesota wilderness.

The adventurer sent out an electronic SOS from deep within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) on Saturday, and rescuers answered the call and brought the man out just in time amid temperatures in the teens, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“It was still snowing heavily when they initially found his campsite” at Nina Moose Lake, roughly 25 miles north of Ely, said DNR spokesman Joe Albert. “Most of the clothes the man had were wet. There was a light down jacket hanging in the tree that was frozen solid.”

The man, whom the DNR so far has identified as 30 years old and not a Minnesotan, was suffering from hypothermia when he sent an emergency message shortly before 5 p.m. from a Garmin inReach satellite communication device.

A DNR conservation officer and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members arrived by canoe to the campsite shortly after 8 p.m., well after dark, but first needed to treat the man for hypothermia before returning him to civilization.

“Rescue personnel began warming him with heat pads and then got a fire going,” Albert said. “He sat near the fire, wrapped in a wool blanket, for about 90 minutes before rescuers brought him out of the wilderness.”