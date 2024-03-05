The 16 boys hockey teams heading to St. Paul for the Class 1A and Class 2A state tournaments aren't all built on seniors. A look revealed heavy sophomore involvement, and even a freshman, on some of the best teams. Meet 10 such youngsters:

Carter Casey, Grand Rapids, sophomore, goaltender

Has a 9-6 record, 2.35 goals-against average and .915 save percentage this season. Allowed two goals or fewer in three straight games and eight of the past nine. See him: 8 p.m. Thursday vs. White Bear Lake

Nate Chorlton, Cretin-Derham Hall, sophomore, forward

Has 13 goals and 17 assists this season. Stands second on the team in scoring and had the game-winning goal in the section final against St. Thomas Academy. See him: 1 p.m. Thursday vs. Centennial

Jimmy Egan, Mahtomedi, sophomore, forward

Nine goals and 37 assists this season. Enters the state tournament on a four-game point streak. Had one goal and four assists in the section semifinal against St. Paul Academy. See him: 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Orono

Alexander Francisco, Hermantown, sophomore, defenseman

Eight goals and 16 assists this season. Enters the state tournament on a five-game point streak, during which he has four goals and six assists. See him: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Alexandria

Nathan Gorski, Grand Rapids, sophomore, forward

Has 17 goals and 19 assists this season. Leads the Thunderhawks in scoring and enters the state tournament on an eight-game point streak, in which he has five goals and six assists. See him: 8 p.m. Thursday vs. White Bear Lake

Broden Hontvet, Warroad, sophomore, defenseman

Has six goals and 26 assists this season. He had two goals and one assist, all on the power play, in the section final against East Grand Forks, including the game-winner in overtime. See him: 11 a.m. Wednesday vs. New Ulm

Jackson Knight, Orono, sophomore, forward

Leads the Spartans with 20 goals and 22 assists this season. Enters the state tournament on a four-game point streak, in which he has four goals and five assists. See him: 8 p.m. Wednesday vs. Mahtomedi

Marcus Matyas, Cretin-Derham Hall, freshman, forward

Has nine goals and 15 assists this season. Enters the state tournament on a four-game point streak, in which he has one goal and six assists. See him: 1 p.m. Thursday vs. Centennial

Bradford Skytta, Hermantown, sophomore, forward

Has 16 goals and 18 assists this season. Enters the state tournament on a six-game point streak, in which he has nine goals and three assists. See him: 6 p.m. Wednesday vs. Alexandria

Mason West, Edina, sophomore, forward

Has 14 goals and 21 assists this season. Had 13 multi-point games this season, including a two-point game in the section final against Wayzata. See him: 6 p.m. Thursday vs. Elk River/Zimmerman