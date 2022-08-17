Sonny Gray received a standing ovation from the announced 23,093 fans at Target Field on Tuesday after he put up 10 strikeouts in six-plus scoreless innings en route to a 9-0 victory.

In all, the starter (7-3 with the win) gave up only one walk and three hits, with two of them coming to lead off the seventh inning. Reliever Caleb Thielbar came in with two on base and induced three consecutive outs, the final two on strikeouts.

The Twins offense successfully hit in every inning. Gio Urshela hit a leadoff single in the second, later coming home on Sandy Leon's safety squeeze bunt. Luis Arraez then delivered a RBI single to make it 2-0.

Gilberto Celestino extended the Twins' lead to three runs in the fourth, hitting a solo homer off the second deck in left field.

Kansas City starter Zack Greinke (4-8) allowed nine hits in his six innings, but the Twins really padded the lead once Wyatt Mills took the mound. They chased him from the game after three hits, two walks and three runs to double the lead. Max Kepler, Urshela and Nick Gordon all drove in runs.

The onslaught continued in the eighth. Jose Miranda, Urshela and Gordon all tallied RBI singles. In all, the Twins outhit the Royals 16-5.

The Twins are now 60-55, while the Royals improved to 48-70.