"A few" Minnesota Twins players and minor leaguers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past several days, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Thursday. None were located in Minneapolis or the team's spring headquarters in Fort Myers, Fla., but underwent testing after being in the vicinity of another person who tested positive.

Falvey, speaking on a video call with Twins reporters, did not name the players or specify the exact number, but said at least one is a member of the 60-man roster of players expected to report to Target Field by next Wednesday for preseason camp. Players who tested positive — more than one showed no symptoms of the virus — are now under quarantine and will not join the team until they pass MLB health protocols, which require two negative tests.

No non-playing staff members have tested positive to the team's knowledge, Falvey said.

Several members of the Phillies, Blue Jays and Yankees have also tested positive in recent days, and training camps in Florida and Arizona have been closed by MLB until they can be thoroughly cleaned.

The Twins will start preparing for the 60-game season, which starts July 23 or 24, with a second wave of "spring training" at Target Field on Wednesday.