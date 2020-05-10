A sparsely populated county southwest of the Twin Cities is about to resume some people-to-people public services starting Monday in the midst of the continuing coronavirus outbreak.

Sibley County, with a population or roughly 15,000, is reopening its Sheriff's Office doors "to personally provide services to the public," said Sheriff Patrick Nienaber.

The state of Minnesota says that as of Sunday morning there have been four confirmed and no fatal coronavirus cases in Sibley County, which borders to the west the much more heavily populated Carver and Scott counties in the Twin Cities metro.

Services being personally available come Monday morning in Sibley County include providing burn permits and accepting applications for permits to carry a gun in public, Nienaber.

His office in the county seat of Gaylord also will be "receiving papers" for various services his agency provides.

The jail, however, will remain closed to the public for the time being, Nienaber said.

Nienaber also pointed out there is a limit of one person in the Sheriff's Office lobby at a time, and the use of hand sanitizer about entry and "other health-conscious measures as requested" are among the requirements of the public.

The lobby counter, chairs and doorknobs will be sanitized regularly throughout the day, he said.