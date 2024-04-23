If you've been contemplating a night of live comedy, this is the weekend to follow through. It's hard to imagine another three-day period where so many top-tier comics will be in the metro area. Here's a rundown of your tantalizing choices:

Dave Attell: The New York club favorite spits out as many insults per minute as Don Rickles ever did. But he turns his most devastating putdowns on himself. Be warned: His material often crosses into taboo territory. 8 p.m. Friday, Treasure Island Resort and Casino amphitheater, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing. $45-$55. ticasino.com

Lewis Black: There's a reason this veteran comic was cast as the voice of Anger in Pixar's "Inside Out." Few throw temper tantrums with as much commitment and wit as he does. The former "Daily Show" regular is calling this "The Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Tour," which indicates we're running low on chances to see him rage in person. 8 p.m. Friday, Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Road, Prior Lake. $39. mysticlake.com

Daniel Sloss: Being a hit on both TBS' "Conan" and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival is proof that this English comic has a wide range of fans. In fact, this performance is already sold out, so you'll have to scour secondary ticket websites to find a way in. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fillmore Minneapolis, 525 5th Av. N., Mpls. Sold out. livenation.com

Larry the Cable Guy: The man behind the "Git-r-done" catchphrase has slowed down considerably since he was grossing more than $20 million a year in ticket sales. So consider this local appearance a deep-fried treat to be savored before the Nebraska native hangs up his tool belt for good. 8 p.m. Saturday, Treasure Island Casino. $45-$69. ticasino.com

Chelsea Handler: The former host of "Chelsea Lately" visits the Twin Cities a lot — and with good reason. Her appearance this weekend has already sold out. But never fear. She's already committed to return to the casino's showroom on May 24. 8 p.m. Saturday, Mystic Lake Casino. $49-$129. mysticlake.com

Carlos Ballarta: Mexico hasn't produced too many stand-ups that have earned international success, which makes this Mexico City native somewhat of a groundbreaker. The fact that his public image is modeled after Kurt Cobain helps justify him bringing his act to First Avenue. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $47-$62. first-avenue.com

Fred Armisen: One of the "Saturday Night Live" veteran's 711 talents is the ability to mimic just about every regional accent in America. Besides that regular bit, it's hard to predict what kind of show we'll get. But the tour's name, "Comedy for Musicians (But Everyone Is Welcome)," suggests Armisen will spend considerable time behind the drum set. 7 p.m. Sunday, Fillmore Minneapolis, $59. livenation.com



