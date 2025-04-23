Some minor criminal records will soon be expunged in Minnesota after months of delays for Clean Slate Act

Evans likened the process to “turning on a spigot instead of a firehose,” adding that officials are starting with the cases that are easiest to review. By noon Monday, the BCA had sent 345 records to the Minnesota Judicial Branch, with more to come. The courts have 60 days to review the records. If there is no objection, the convictions for some minor and nonviolent crimes will be wiped from the state’s conviction database.