Some details about funeral and memorials services for George Floyd were announced Monday at the family attorney’s news conference but without specific locations.

A memorial service in Minneapolis is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. Another memorial will be held in North Carolina, the state where Floyd was born, on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

In Houston, where Floyd spent much of his youth and lived for years afterward, his funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on June 9, with burial to follow. A public viewing will be held the day before.

Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center, just south of Houston, is handling arrangements in all three states. Center operator Bobby Swearington said further details will be announced Tuesday.