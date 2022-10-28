A federal grand jury on Friday indicted the founder of a Somali online news company on charges related to the Feeding Our Future fraud conspiracy case, one month after agents thwarted the man's attempt to leave the country.

Mohamed Muse Noor, who also goes by Deeq Darajo, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, four counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He made his first appearance on the charges in federal court in Minneapolis Friday and pleaded not guilty.

Noor's attorney, Jason Steck, declined to comment when reached by the Star Tribune after Noor's court appearance.

Noor's Xogmaal Media Group was sponsored by the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, the group at the center of an alleged $250 million scheme to steal money from the Federal Child Nutrition Program intended for serving meals to needy children during the pandemic.

Noor was arrested in the Twin Cities last month, hours before he was scheduled to leave on a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

According to charges, Noor is the cousin of Feeding Our Future employee Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, also a co-defendant in the case and someone whom prosecutors say pocketed millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks. Federal prosecutors say Eidleh is a fugitive now believed to be in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Together, they and others allegedly submitted fake documents claiming to serve some 580,000 meals between February and June 2021. Noor allegedly claimed that Xogmaal was entitled to $1.3 million in federal child nutrition program money and received nearly $500,000 between June and August of last year. Of that total, Noor is accused of paying 80% of those funds to entities controlled by Eidleh. Prosecutors said those entities were used to "misappropriate and launder the proceeds of the fraud scheme."