The newly public Solventum Corp., the spinoff of 3M’s health care business, has raised its full-year financial guidance as its leaders work to establish a roadmap for the organization going forward. Solventum also delivered earnings-per-share of $1.56, topping estimates.
Business
3M health care spinoff Solventum boosts financial guidance as it repositions itself
Company announces sales of more than $2 billion in first report as a standalone company.
In its Thursday report, its first as a standalone company, the Maplewood medical device company projected organic sales growth of 0% to 1% for the year. It previously forecast sales growth in the range of -2% to 0%.
For the April-June quarter, Solventum reported sales of $2.1 billion, an increase of 0.2%. Yet, it announced net income of $89 million, a decrease of more than 72% from a year ago when it was still a division of 3M. One factor affecting the bottom line was a nearly 11% increase in total operating expenses.
Bryan Hanson, chief executive of Solventum, said the company is doing significant work to “reposition it for profitable growth and optimize the portfolio” as it transforms the post-spin business and establishes a long-range plan.
“We’re currently assessing primary markets and growth drivers,” Hanson said, in a Thursday night conference call with analysts. “We’ll also shift where we spend R&D dollars.”
Solventum manufactures medical and surgical devices, dental items, health information systems as well as purification-filtration products. It is currently based out of 3M’s corporate headquarters in Maplewood, however, its leaders haven’t specified where it offices might end up long term.
Solventum released its financial results after the market closed Thursday. On Friday morning, its share price was up more than 4%.
Solventum’s sales decreased in both the dental solutions and purification and filtration business lines. Dental sales were down almost 6% compared to a year ago. At the same time, sales were steady in its medical and surgical devices as well as its health information systems divisions.
Last month, New York-based Trian Partners, an activist hedge fund, disclosed it had taken a stake in Solventum. It is not clear what percentage of Solventum is owned by Trian, which outlined general goals for the company of “accelerating organic growth” and “investing to drive growth.”
Few details are known about what Trian’s position could mean for the company.
“As a public company, we don’t talk about any individual investor,” Hanson said on the conference call.
More from Business
To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.