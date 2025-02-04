Looks like the Minnesota Yacht Club festival is going to have another booming year in 2025.
Sold out? Minnesota Yacht Club festival reports high demand for three-day passes
Lots of higher priced tickets are still available.
Organizers of the music fest at St. Paul’s Harriet Island Regional Park announced Monday that the lowest-priced general admission passes for their July 18-20 lineup are already sold out, less than a week after going on sale. They also issued a “low ticket warning” for single-day admissions.
Tickets went on sale last Thursday two days after MYC’s second annual lineup was announced with Hozier, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Sheryl Crow, Weezer, Alabama Shakes, Sublime and Remi Wolf among its top names. Three-day general admission passes (now listed as sold-out) went on sale for $295, and “GA+” passes (now listed as “waitlist only”) were priced $430
Could these warnings just be a marketing tactic by MYC’s producer C3 Presents to get music fans to buy the pricier VIP ticket options ($845-$2,300), which are still widely available? Many of the festival’s followers on social media expressed skepticism.
“Y’all tried this last year and miraculously had more tickets available a month after they ‘sold out,’” one fan posted on Instagram.
However, music lovers in Chicago and Austin, Texas — where C3 puts on the Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals — likely would advise Twin Cities fans to take the warnings seriously. Tickets to those festivals typically are hard to come by in the months leading up to them.
C3 representatives did not offer clarification on MYC ticket availability. They reported last year that the festival — which was only two days instead of three — was nearly at capacity each day with about 35,000 attendees. Because the festival location across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Paul is surrounded by water, there’s not a lot of room for organizers to expand the event’s layout.
So what’s left for prospective ticketbuyers? Here’s a rundown of everything that’s available; for now anyway:
- Three-day GA+ passes: $430 (waitlist only)
- Three-day VIP: $845
- Three-day Riverboat VIP: $920
- Three-day Platinum VIP: $2,300
- One-day general admission: $150
- One-day VIP: $495
- One-day Riverboat VIP: $595
Tickets are available at minnesotayachtclubfestival.com/tickets, where there are thorough descriptions of what comes with the varying VIP options.
