Twin Cities

Software glitch has kept I-35W bridge over Mississippi River dark

MnDOT says it hopes to have the problem fixed soon.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 3, 2024 at 5:43PM
The I-35W bridge was bathed in purple Thursday night in a memorial to Prince.
The I-35W bridge was bathed in purple in March in a memorial to Prince. (Tom Wallace/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis was supposed to be glowing teal on Sunday in observance of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and lit up in red, white and blue Monday in honor of Labor Day.

But a software glitch has kept the bridge dark, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said, and “some colors may not appear as programmed.”

MnDOT lights the bridge for major holidays, like in orange for Halloween, red and green for Christmas, blue and white for Hanukah and bright pink for Mother’s Day.

The bridge also is illuminated on special occasions such as in red, white and blue on Sept. 11 in memory of the terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001.

MnDOT receives dozens of requests each year from organizations seeking to light the bridge a specific color for a particular event, such as orange and teal for Latin/Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 13, or light blue on Sept. 26 to mark Mesothelioma Awareness Day.

On those days, the bridge is illuminated from 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise.

So when will the color return?

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to correct this problem soon,” the agency says on its website.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

