The I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis was supposed to be glowing teal on Sunday in observance of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and lit up in red, white and blue Monday in honor of Labor Day.
Software glitch has kept I-35W bridge over Mississippi River dark
MnDOT says it hopes to have the problem fixed soon.
But a software glitch has kept the bridge dark, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said, and “some colors may not appear as programmed.”
MnDOT lights the bridge for major holidays, like in orange for Halloween, red and green for Christmas, blue and white for Hanukah and bright pink for Mother’s Day.
The bridge also is illuminated on special occasions such as in red, white and blue on Sept. 11 in memory of the terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001.
MnDOT receives dozens of requests each year from organizations seeking to light the bridge a specific color for a particular event, such as orange and teal for Latin/Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 13, or light blue on Sept. 26 to mark Mesothelioma Awareness Day.
On those days, the bridge is illuminated from 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise.
So when will the color return?
“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to correct this problem soon,” the agency says on its website.
