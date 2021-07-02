B-52 Burgers and Brew

The roomy rooftop patio at the Inver Grove Heights location has all the requisite outdoor dining components: lots of umbrellas, comfortable seating and a handy bar. The restaurant's Lakeville location has a similarly attractive street-level setup.

5639 Bishop Av., Inver Grove Heights, and 20751 Holyoke Av., Lakeville, b52burgersandbrew.com

Duke's on 7

This just-opened hot spot has what may be the patio to end all patios, boasting traits that include "gigantic," "well appointed" and "dog-friendly."

15600 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, dukeson7.com

Ike's Minnetonka

Take a table under the pergola at this spacious, nicely landscaped suburban oasis.

17805 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, restaurantsminnetonkamn.com

It's Greek to Me Taverna E Parea

This cobblestone-lined layout is one of the city's most appealing al fresco dining venues, with sunshine, shade, greenery, flowers and a bubbling fountain.

626 W. Lake St., Mpls., itsgreektomempls.com

Russell's on the Lake

A long stretch of outdoor tables — some tucked under the roof's sheltering eaves — overlook the sparkling waters of Big Lake. Weekends often include live music.

111 Jefferson Blvd., Big Lake, Minn., russellsonthelake.com