Snowy Trivia You Probably Didn't Need

Warm Last Several Days

Here are the high temps over the last several days, which show readings running well above average, especially on Friday and Saturday when temps warmed into the 50s.

Twin Cities Stats So Far This November

Despite all the ups and downs this month, the average temperature in the Twin Cities is actually running close to average. Precipitation is nearly 0.25" above average and our snowfall is running just slightly below average.

Snow Next Week?

Here's the weather outlook from 6pm Monday to 6am Wednesday, which shows a developing storm system moving through the middle part of the country through the first half of the week. Strong to severe storms will be possible across the Lower Mississippi Valley with heavy rainfall, while plowable snow will be possible the Upper Midwest.

Severe Threat Tuesday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center, there is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday across the Lower Mississippi Valley. Large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes will be possible.

Cooler Temps Ahead

Much warmer than average temperatures continue on Saturday with highs approaching 50F. Sunday will be cooler with readings back down in the 30s with even cooler air moving in by the middle part of the week and through the first part of December.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, November 27th. It'll be quite a bit cooler with temps only warming into the mid/upper 30s with feels like temps in the 20s.

Snow Depth

After a cold and somewhat snowy week last week, a number of locations around the region are still reporting snow on the ground. However, recent mild weather has allowed that snow to melt to a trace across much of Central and Southern MN. Far northern Minnesota is still reporting a decent amount on the ground with 5" in International Falls.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will be quite a bit cooler than it was Friday and Saturday with highs only warming into the 30s, which will be close to average for this time of the year.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temps on Sunday will start around 30F in the morning with highs warming in the mid/upper 30s in the afternoon. Skies will be cloudier in the morning and will become sunnier through the day. Cooler, northwesterly winds will be around 15mph to 20mph at times.

Precipitation Departure From Average This Fall

It has been a very dry Fall so far with precipitation running more than -4.85" below average (since September 1st). The September 1st - November 26th time period was the 4th driest on record.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since Jan. 1st

The Twin Cities is nearly 9.87" below average for the year, which is the 18th driest start to any year on record (through November 26th). Meanwhile, International Fall, MN is still nearly 9.53" above average, which is still the 2nd wettest start to any year on record there.

Drought Update

It has been a dry year for many across central and southern MN. Extreme drought continues across parts of the Twin Cities to the Minnesota River Valley where rainfall deficits have been the greatest. It would be nice to get a good soaking prior to heading into winter, but it doesn't appear that anything substantial is on the way anytime soon.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through the end of next week shows minor precipitation potential close to home. However, temperatures will be cold enough for snow, so this could cause some travel issues, but it's still too early to tell. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temperatures running closer to average on Sunday with readings nearly -15F above average by the middle part of the week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows quieter weather Sunday and Monday before snow chances arrive Tuesday and Wednesday. Midweek will be quite chilly with temps only warming into the 20s.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the ECMWF extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis through the end of the month and into early December. We could be near 50F again on Saturday with much cooler readings arriving as we head through the 2nd half of next week.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps hanging on across Southern US, while cooler than average temps will be in place across the northern tier of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across parts of the nation.

Snowy Trivia You Probably Didn't Need

By Paul Douglas

I like snow, especially when I'm not driving in it. Did you know that snow isn't white, it's translucent. Light reflecting off snow crystals in every direction gives it a white appearance. Freshly fallen snow absorbs sound waves, muting noises and giving the world a hushed vibe. Inuits have 50 different words to describe snow, but Scotland has 421 snowy terms, including "skelf" (large snowflake) and "spitters" (small drops of driving snow. My thanks to the BBC for reminding me why I'm a fan of frozen water.

"Hey Earl, Paul is babbling about snow again." Yep. We cool down today with a drama-free Monday, but accumulating snow is likely Tuesday, probably enough to shovel and plow, in excess of 3 or 4". The drive home Tuesday evening may be a slow, white-knuckle slog. [checks notes] Just a gentle public service reminder that accumulating snow in late November is fairly common.

We thaw out late in the week, but much colder air is brewing for next week, possibly our first subzero readings of the winter season. Here we go!

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Winds: NW 8-13. High: 36.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds clouds. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 28.

MONDAY: Some sun, still quiet. Winds: SE 8-13. High: 40.

TUESDAY: Plowable snow, 4"+ possible. Winds: N 15-25. Wake-up: 31. High: 33.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and bitter. Winds: W 15-30. Wake-up: 16. High: 20.

THURSDAY: Blue sky, not as windy. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 9. High: 28.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, thawing out. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 30. High: 37.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, decent travel. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 22. High: 35.

This Day in Weather History

November 27th

1996: Heavy snowfall accumulates over the same areas that were hit two days earlier. Four to seven inches of snowfall are reported across the area. Heavier snowfall occurred during the daylight hours of the 23rd. Snowfall totals of six inches were reported in the Twin Cities, Chanhassen, Stewart, St. James and Redwood Falls.

1970: Gale-driven snow falls across Minnesota. 45 mph winds are reported over Rochester and Duluth.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

November 27th

Average High: 36F (Record: 64F set in 1998)

Average Low: 22F (Record: -13F set in 1872)

Record Rainfall: 0.9" set in 1905

Record Snowfall: 7.2" set in 2019

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 27th

Sunrise: 7:26am

Sunset: 4:35pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 9 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 47 seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 6 hour & 27 minutes

Moon Phase for November 27th at Midnight

2.3 Days Before First Quarter

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday milder weather in place across the Eastern US, while near average readings will be in place across the western two-thirds of the nation.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Sunday shows showers and storms across the Southeastern US with pockets of heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a developing storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest.

National Weather Outlook

The weather outlook through Monday shows widespread showers and storms across the Southeastern US with lingering rain in the Northeast. There is a developing storm system in the Western US with areas of snow in the High Elevation.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows heavy precipitation east of the Mississippi River Valley, while another surge of heavy precipitation will be found in the Western US.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), areas of heavy snowfall will be found in the Western US, especially in the high elevations. There could also be another round of plowable snow in the Midwest.

