A snowstorm will keep many Minnesotans at home on Easter Sunday. Oh, wait — they’d be at home anyway.

The heaviest snow — up to 8 to 10 inches — is expected to fall in the southeastern corner of the state and into west-central Wisconsin. The Twin Cities metro area is also expected to be in the storm’s path; the forecast as of Saturday morning called for about 5 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with an inch or 2 less in the northwestern suburbs and an inch or 2 more in the southeastern suburbs, said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

Areas as far north as Duluth could get up to a couple of inches, he said.

The snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday and continue, heavily at times, into Sunday night.

Temperatures will start the day in the mid-to-upper 30s, sinking to the mid-20s by noon. The snow could be wet and heavy, possibly causing tree damage or power failures, although the colder air might lighten it a bit, Grunzke said.

The snow will probably stay on the ground for at least a couple of days. The forecast calls for temperatures to stay in the mid- to upper 30s, with mostly cloudy skies, on Monday and Tuesday. But from there, with the strong April sun shining by midweek and temps climbing into the mid-50s by Friday, melting should proceed quickly.

Snow fell Thursday as Leah Rodenberg of Marion, Iowa, carried a box of food from a drive-thru pantry in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

If it seems like Minnesota has been getting a lot of these weird April snowstorms in recent years, you’re half right. There were April snowstorms in 2018 and 2019, too — but snow in April isn’t all that weird, Grunzke said. This year will be the fourth in a decade (the other was 2013) that at least 5 inches of snow have fallen in April.

“We did get some snow [in April] in 2017, but it wasn’t anything to get excited about,” he said.

The record late date for substantial April snow was in 1984, when 6.6 inches fell in the Twin Cities on April 29. Snow after that is pretty rare, although 3 inches fell on May 20, 1892.

The NWS is advising against travel on Easter Sunday, but then again Gov. Tim Walz has already advised against travel as part of the effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

On the bright side, with many churches already streaming their services on video this year, people who want to attend church on Sunday won’t have to miss it.