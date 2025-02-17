A snowmobile rider died after crashing into an ice-fishing house on Two Inlets Lake in northeastern Becker County, marking one of two snowmobile fatalities over the weekend.
Snowmobile rider dies after crashing into fish house in northern Minnesota
It was the second snowmobile fatality over the weekend in the lakes area.
Benjamin James Hellerman, 39, of Sauk Centre was driving behind another snowmobiler when he crashed into the unoccupied structure around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Becker County Sheriff’s said in a news release.
“The second snowmobiler noticed the other was no longer behind him. He went back and discovered the victim had struck a fish house,” the sheriff’s office said.
Another deadly snowmobile crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday about 10 miles south of Walker.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a 50-year-old from Corpus Christi, Texas, struck a snowbank along a roadway that is shared with a section of snowmobile trail on 60th Street NW. in Turtle Lake Township.
Both crashes remain under investigation. Alcohol is a suspected factor in Friday’s crash and the name of the deceased has not yet been released by Cass County.
