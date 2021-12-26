Record Warmth For Some on Christmas Eve

Here were the high temperatures from Christmas Eve on Friday. The numbers with the "R"s on them were the records for December 24th. The high in the Twin Cities was 43F and fell shy of the 46F record, which was set in 1957.

Weather Outlook From Midday Sunday to AM Tuesday

Here's the weather outlook from midday Sunday to AM Tuesday. Snow will spread through the region with the heaviest expected to fall across the northern half of the state, where some 4" to 8" tallies or more.

Snowfall Potential Through Monday

Here's the extended snowfall potential through Monday, which shows some 4" to 8" tallies (or more) from North Dakota to MN's North Shore. The Twin Cities appears to be in the 2" to 4" range with lighter amounts in the south metro.

Another Round of Snow Tuesday

Another storm system will move through the Upper Midwest on Tuesday with more shovelable/plowable snow expected through AM Wednesday.

Precipitation Departure From Average Since January 1st

Here's a look at the precipitation departure from average since January 1st and note that most locations are still several inches below average, including the Twin Cities. The MSP Airport is still -5.83" below average since January 1st, which is the 54th driest January 1st - December 24th on record.

Sunday Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook for Minneapolis on Sunday, which shows snow developing during the 2nd half of the day. The heaviest snow is expected overnight. High temperatures will warm into the upper 20s to near 30F, which will be slightly above average for the end of December.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Sunday show temps starting in the mid 10s in the morning and warming to near 30F by the afternoon. Snow will develop in the afternoon with gusty east winds through the day.

Chilly Feels Like Temps on Sunday

Here are the hourly feels like temps for Minneapolis on Sunday, which show readings starting in the single digits in the morning, but will be warmer (near 20F) in the afternoon.

Weather Outlook For Wednesday

High temps across the region on Wednesday will warm into the 10s & 20s across much of the state, which will be near and slightly above average across much of the state. A few folks in southern Minnesota could warm into the lower 30s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temperatures will warm to above average levels on Sunday and Monday before a MUCH bigger cool down arrives for the 2nd half of the week. High temperatures will be nearly -15F to -20F below average on Wednesday and Thursday with readings struggling to get into the teens. Overnight lows will dip into sub-zero range for the first time this season this week.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

Here's the extended weather forecast through the last week of the year shows snow chances on Sunday and Tuesday before colder temperatures arrive for the 2nd half of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, we'll be much cooler for the week ahead with a first chance of sub-zero readings during the last week of the year.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows below average reading across the Western US and northern tier of the nation into early January. Meanwhile, much of the Southern US will running well above average once again.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, more active weather in place across the nation.

Outlook: A Good Week For Snow Lovers

By Paul Douglas

Winters may be shrinking with fewer battery-draining subzero days overall, but a parade of industrial-strength arctic fronts is all but inevitable from late December into February.

NOAA data shows 6 of the 10 warmest winters for MSP have taken place in the last 15 years. I doubt a carbon-copy rerun of February's Polar Vortex, but we're about to get a taste of what a Minnesota winter can deliver.

After a brown Christmas things are looking up for snow lovers. Storm #1 arrives tonight with 2-5" for the metro, with a band of 6-10" setting up over central Minnesota. Storm #2 comes Tuesday, with another 3-6" possible in the metro by Wednesday morning. Storm #3 is possible next weekend but ECMWF isn't impressed, at least not yet.

Each snowy swirl of low pressure drags progressively colder air south of the border, and I expect highs in single digits and teens by Tuesday, with subzero lows possible by late week.

Not sure about you, but in December I'll take frozen water over tornadoes. Any day of the week.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: 2-5" metro snow tonight. Winds: E 10-20. High: 29.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow likely. Winds: E 10-15. Low: 16.

MONDAY: Windy with falling temps, some PM sun. Winds: W 20-40. High: 18.

TUESDAY: Potentially plowable snow PM hours. Winds: NE 10-15. Wake-up: 3. High: 16.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky, a bit brisk. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 8. High: 11.

THURSDAY: Coating of flurries possible. Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: -1. High: 16.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds, not as numbing. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 6. High: 28.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, snow may stay south. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 6. High: 12.

This Day in Weather History

December 26th

1990: Much of central Minnesota sets record low temperatures near 30 degrees below zero, while others had lows in the teens below zero. Cambridge had the coldest temperature with 31 below. Mora was close behind, with a low of 30 below. Other notably cold lows were at St. Cloud, with 29 below, and Melrose and Menomonie, WI with 27 below.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

December 26th

Average High: 25F (Record: 52F set in 2011)

Average Low: 14F (Record: -27F set in 1996)

Record Rainfall: 0.60" set in 1880

Record Snowfall: 5.1" set in 1988

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

December 26th

Sunrise: 7:49am

Sunset: 4:37pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 47 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 22 seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 1 minute

Moon Phase for December 26th at Midnight

0.2 Days After Last Quarter

National High Temps Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday shows above average temperatures across parts of the eastern half of the nation. Highs in the Southern US will be nearly +20F to +25F above average, where records highs will be found once again.

National Weather Outlook

The weather through the early next week shows active weather continuing in the Western US with more heavy rain & mountain snow. There will be a couple of shots of accumulating snow in the Upper Midwest Sunday night and again Tuesday.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavy precipitation will be found in the Western US, where several inches of liquid precipitation will be possible. We're also getting indications of heavier precipitation across parts of the Ohio Valley and Upper Mississippi Valley/Great Lakes Region.

Extended Snowfall Potential

Here's the extended snowfall potential through the last full week December. Note that heavy snowfall potential will continue in the high elevations in the Western US as well as parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region.

