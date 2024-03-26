The storm that keeps on giving will deliver rain with a little sleet mixed in, then another 2 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday in the metro area and even more to the north.

In addition to the snow, a thin layer of ice could form on roads and sidewalks particularly along and west of the I-35 corridor as rain transitions over to snow, the National Weather Service said.

"Plan on slippery conditions," the National Weather Service said in posting a winter weather advisory that remains in effect until 4 p.m. for the metro and east central Minnesota. "Expect a slow and slippery morning commute with reductions to visibility in falling and blowing snow."

The advisory will expire earlier in the day in western Minnesota as the slow-moving system travels northeast, pulling in colder air that will send temperatures falling from the 30s into the 20s, the National Weather Service said.

Winter weather advisories covered nearly the entire state Tuesday morning, with the exception of northwestern and southeastern Minnesota.

In St. Cloud, another 2 to 6 inches of snow is expected Tuesday. Similar amounts are expected in Brainerd, Hibbing, Duluth and along the North Shore, the Weather Service said.

That comes on top of more than a foot of snow that fell Sunday and Monday in Duluth, Braham and even the far northwest metro suburb of Otsego, the Weather Service said.

Roads in the metro area were generally wet at 6 a.m., but snow was beginning to mix in across the northwest metro and leaving light slush on Interstate 94 and Hwy. 101 in Rogers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Behind the storm, the sun should come out Wednesday, but it won't feel like spring. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s but gusty winds will make it feel much colder. By Wednesday night, the mercury will fall into the single digits in the metro area, the National Weather Service said.

More rain and snow is possible the rest of the week, but high temperatures will moderate into the 40s Friday through Monday.