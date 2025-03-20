Douglas: Snow is not quite done with us for the season

On paper, March is typically the fourth-snowiest month of the year at MSP, at least according the 30-year average. So far this year, March has been the snowiest with 9.5 inches falling in a matter of two days (March 4 and 5). Interestingly, March 2024 was also the snowiest month last winter, with a total of 15.2 inches. It was a six-day onslaught of snow helping to push the 2023-24 seasonal total to 29.5 inches. Hard to believe this winter has only seen 25.6 inches of snow. But we’re not quite out of the woods yet.