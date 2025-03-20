Douglas: Snow is not quite done with us for the season

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas:
On paper, March is typically the fourth-snowiest month of the year at MSP, at least according the 30-year average. So far this year, March has been the snowiest with 9.5 inches falling in a matter of two days (March 4 and 5). Interestingly, March 2024 was also the snowiest month last winter, with a total of 15.2 inches. It was a six-day onslaught of snow helping to push the 2023-24 seasonal total to 29.5 inches. Hard to believe this winter has only seen 25.6 inches of snow. But we’re not quite out of the woods yet.
A storm system from the Pacific looks to impact the region on Sunday with rain changing to snow that night. At this point, there is a better chance of accumulations across the northern half of the state, but a little slush can’t be ruled out around the metro either. Stand by on that.
In the meantime, we’ve picked up nearly 3.5 hours of daylight since the winter solstice. Believe it or not, it’s only 13 days until the Minnesota Twins home opener. A sure sign of spring. Best of luck on your March Madness brackets!