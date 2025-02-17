Review: The greatest moments from ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

No, I don’t know what that means. But I do know the number in which Arcade Fire, St. Vincent, David Byrne, the Roots and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band teamed up for David Bowie’s “Heroes” and Fire’s “Wake Up” will go down as one of the great musical moments of the year. (Bonnie Raitt’s touching version of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” with Chris Martin on piano may also end up in the top 10.)