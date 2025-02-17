Review: The greatest moments from ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” could have been a clip-heavy retrospective featuring the most memorable moments from the show’s rich history. Instead, the three-hour-plus spectacular was fueled by fresh skits aimed directly at die-hard fans who know the difference between Chris Kattan and Chris Parnell.
Prince gets a couple of shoutouts during a weekend of celebration.
The writers room, which included Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, cooked up bits that brought back favorites like Kristen Wiig’s Dooneese, the singing sister with tiny hands and a huge forehead; Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle, and — in a double whammy — “Bronx Beat” with Poehler and Maya Rudolph hosting Mike Myers’ Linda Richman. Did you get a little verklempt?
Returns were often spruced up by big-name cameos. Meryl Streep, who has never hosted the show, popped up as the mother of Kate McKinnon’s alien abductee, admitting that her space misadventures exposed her as the devil who wears nada.
Jack Nicholson made a rare public appearance to introduce Adam Sandler. Rachel Dratch’s Debbie Downer made Robert De Niro snap. In a new installment of “Black Jeopardy!” one of the contestants was Eddie Murphy, who provided a pitch-perfect impression of Tracy Morgan, who was standing right beside him.
The celebrities sometimes felt shoehorned in. Murphy was pulled out of his sketch without explanation so that Tom Hanks could toss in a few lines.
John Mulaney’s inspired musical tribute to New York City included Adam Driver as a hot dog and Paul Rudd in a role that could only be described as Random Dude on a Bike.
But seeing so many big stars in the studio audience was lots of the fun. Keith Richards rose from his chair to ask if anyone had seen his missing scarf. Al Sharpton was squeezed between Rob Schneider and Ray Romano. Kevin Costner sat next to Cher. Al Franken appeared to be sharing an armrest with Stephen Colbert.
The former senator wasn’t the only Minnesota connection. Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard performed “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a simultaneous tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor and Prince, both of whom contributed significant chapters to the show’s story.
Prince also was cited during Friday’s terrific concert from Radio City Music Hall, now streaming on Peacock. The Purple One, played by Fred Armisen, whispered most of his lines to Rudolph’s Beyoncé, including the tidbit that he had just enjoyed a very hot honey tea with a Minnesota lemon and now required a Tums.
No, I don’t know what that means. But I do know the number in which Arcade Fire, St. Vincent, David Byrne, the Roots and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band teamed up for David Bowie’s “Heroes” and Fire’s “Wake Up” will go down as one of the great musical moments of the year. (Bonnie Raitt’s touching version of “I Can’t Make You Love Me” with Chris Martin on piano may also end up in the top 10.)
Music felt like an afterthought during Sunday’s party.
Despite the star wattage, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” seemed like just another excuse for Cyrus to prove she’s the queen of karaoke. Lil Wayne’s number was a good excuse to use the bathroom.
Paul McCartney’s “Abbey Road Medley” might have been thrilling if we hadn’t seen him do it a dozen times before. Only Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter dueting on “Homeward Bound” left an impression.
Maybe the greatest music thrill was seeing G.E. Smith and Paul Shaffer jamming together. The magic of that moment may have been lost on those unaware that they both were former “SNL” bandleaders.
There were a lot of nods that probably went over the heads of viewers who are only casual comedy fans and routinely turn off the show after “Weekend Update.”
Sandler sang about cast members never being allowed to use producer Lorne Michaels’ office and how interns were often children of the boss’s famous friends.
The standard “In Memoriam” to cast members who have died was substituted by a tribute to politically incorrect characters who haven’t aged well.
“SNL” fanatics who remember those moments will have other things to quibble about, especially when it comes to who didn’t get their proper due. Billy Crystal, who made a huge impact during his one year on the show, was only seen in a couple of audience shots. Have Joe Piscopo and Dennis Miller become too conservative to feel welcomed?
And where were the original Not Ready for Prime Time Players? Laraine Newman was featured in a very clever taped bit in which she interacts with a disinterested stagehand (Pete Davidson).
But members of the original cast didn’t participate in any sketches. Dan Aykroyd didn’t even bother to show up.
The biggest complaint will come from those who expected more of a sentimental journey. For them, there are slews of documentaries, books and podcasts.
This weekend was primarily for fanatics who would rather laugh at new material than pore over old memories.
