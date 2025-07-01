Snap, shell or snow, peas are a summertime staple

All varieties of peas (shell, sugar snap, snow) are rich in B vitamins and fiber. At the market, look for pods that are firm and bulging and avoid any yellowing, a sign that they’ve started to ripen too much and the taste could be a bit floury. Shelling peas, when mature, contain a row of peas to pop out of their pods. Snow peas are flat, picked and eaten before the seeds (peas) begin to swell. And sugar snaps, the in-between pea that’s tender and refreshingly crisp, are pea-perfect.