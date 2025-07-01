Snap, shell or snow, peas are a summertime staple

Peas have a special place in French culture and cuisine. One of the earliest cultivated food crops, they achieved a special status at Versailles in Louis XIV’s court, where peas were considered “potager du roi,” or royal fruit. King Louis liked to eat his peas raw.
Peas should be finger food, especially those delightfully plump sugar snap peas from farmers markets. These are peas you don’t want to cook. So sweet and crunchy, they often don’t make it into any dish because I’ve finished the bag on the drive home.
All varieties of peas (shell, sugar snap, snow) are rich in B vitamins and fiber. At the market, look for pods that are firm and bulging and avoid any yellowing, a sign that they’ve started to ripen too much and the taste could be a bit floury. Shelling peas, when mature, contain a row of peas to pop out of their pods. Snow peas are flat, picked and eaten before the seeds (peas) begin to swell. And sugar snaps, the in-between pea that’s tender and refreshingly crisp, are pea-perfect.
Pair peas in a salad with their seasonal partners, radishes. Those bright red orbs add a snap of color and gentle bitterness to the sugariness of peas. Toss in a handful of shell peas, for another pea dimension and toasted breadcrumbs for crunch; crumbled feta adds a creamy saltiness and funk. This makes a lovely starter, handsome side salad or light lunch. Add roast chicken, diced ham or crisped bacon and call it dinner in a bowl.
If you must cook peas, be quick. Blanch them in boiling water until glowing green, about 30 seconds to a minute, drain and anoint with unsalted butter, a sprinkling of coarse salt and shower with chopped mint. Simply elegant, elegantly simple — and fit for a king.
Pea and Radish Salad
Serves 4 to 6.
A salad of sugar snaps, radishes, feta and mint in a puckery lemon-vinaigrette is light, crisp, complex and flavorful. Enjoy as soon as you make it, as goodness doesn’t keep. Bright and breezy, it’s just right for a hot summer night. From Beth Dooley.
For the vinaigrette: