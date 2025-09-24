How about a smoked beer to go with that backyard bonfire?

If you think that smoke and hops wouldn’t work well together, Hammerheart’s Fimbulvetr will prove you wrong. This robust, 9.3% alcohol, oak smoked, wheat, double IPA is as aggressive as the mythical Norse wind it’s named after. All the flavor components are intense, yet perfectly in balance. Bitterness is high, and coupled with strong resinous, floral and citrus hop flavor. Bready wheat adds sharpness to the ample malt base. It’s full-bodied, but a super dry finish makes it feel light. Though smoky, the aroma doesn’t really hint at the intensity of smoke in the flavor, which never overwhelms the other elements.