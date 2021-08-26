DULUTH – Smoke from the state's largest wildfire drove air quality to very unhealthy levels in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday, with local officials telling residents to keep windows shut and stay indoors whenever possible.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and Cook counties that is valid through 8 p.m. Friday. Parts of the region will see thicker smoke than others as winds shift.

"Fine particle levels are expected to reach ... a level that is considered unhealthy for everyone," the agency said in a news release.

The agency said that forecast rain on Friday should temporarily improve air quality.

The Greenwood fire is now burning on about 40 square miles in the Superior National Forest after growing by 4,200 acres Wednesday.

The fire destroyed 12 residences and 57 outbuildings and damaged three more properties in the McDougal Lake area this week, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

"Firefighters remain in that area to protect the remaining structures," the agency said Thursday. "This is still an active fire area and closure and it is not safe for property owners to return to their property yet."

Andover resident Rick Gottwaldt is one of three owners of a cabin on middle McDougal Lake, a property that has been in the family for at least 30 years, he said. Family members watched footage taken by a fire crew member and posted on social media that showed their cabin still standing, but he hasn't been able to confirm it. He says it appears they lost a sauna and an outhouse. If the cabin still stands, he said, "it takes a lot off the mind."

"But I feel sorry for the other people who lost," he said. "You wouldn't believe all the balsams that are dead. I cleaned as much as I could. But it was just fuel for this, bound to happen."

There are now 476 personnel fighting the Greenwood fire — an increase of about 50 from earlier in the week. Crews on Thursday were expected to improve on efforts made Wednesday "with the support of air resources, engines, bulldozers and other equipment, to reduce the burnable natural fuels near homes or near the edge of the fire," according to an update from the interagency team fighting the fire.

Controlled fires have been intentionally set at the edge of the wildfire to reduce the fuel it needs to grow any further. Some of the smoke spreading across the region is due to those intentional burns, officials said.

"Crews will be right back into the same areas today to begin the process of hardening the line by 'mopping up' hot spots within the burns initiated along segments of Hwy. 1, Hwy. 2 and the Jackpot Lake Road," the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning.

A meeting on the Greenwood fire will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at the Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center in Finland; it will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The lightning-caused fire started Aug. 15 and is burning southwest of Isabella in Lake County. The Forest Service says that "the communities of Ely, Babbitt, Finland, Toimi-Brimson and along the North Shore are not threatened by this fire."

An area along the upper Gunflint Trail remains on pre-evacuation notice due to uncontrolled fires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

Staff writer Jana Hollingsworth contributed to this report.

Brooks Johnson • 218-491-6496