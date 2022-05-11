Two of the bands that reigned at Lollapalooza when it was a traveling festival in the early-1990s, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are hitting the road together this fall and confirmed a Nov. 4 date at Xcel Energy Center as part of their 32-city itinerary.

Tickets for the St. Paul date go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale options beginning Thursday. Tour promoter Live Nation did not reveal what prices it will charge the public to get into the publicly owned arena.

Billy Corgan and the Pumpkins — back to featuring two-thirds of the original lineup, with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin — released a double-album during the pandemic, "CYR." Their shows this spring, however, have featured setlists that lean heavily on the greatest hits. The Chicago-reared unit was last seen in town at Xcel Center in 2018, remembered in some circles as "the 'Stairway to Heaven' show."

Jane's Addiction has not been very active over the past decade, which means they could be as big a draw as the Pumpkins this time out. Their last local gig, in fact, was the sorely remembered grand-opening concert at the Brick in downtown Minneapolis, which was so woefully overpacked that the club's corporate operators, AEG, had to change the name of the place to Mill City Nights and downsize their capacity by several hundred people. The venue arguably never got over the debacle and shut down just four years later.

There will be a lot more room this time around for Jane's, which also still features three-fourths of its heyday lineup nowadays: singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins. They've reportedly been working on their first new album in a decade.