Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

•••

As Americans age, they often run into one of the frustrating realities of the current health care system — the coverage gap when it comes to helping those who are hard of hearing.

Hearing loss is a common problem with advancing years. But too often, the solution — a hearing aid — isn't covered by medical insurance.

Many enrollees in Medicare, the popular federally run program for seniors, have likely bumped into this problem. The website for "original Medicare," meaning it's not a privately administered Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, has this blunt message for those in the program: "You pay 100% of the cost for hearing aids and exams." Comprehensive coverage can be elusive for Medicaid enrollees, too.

That's a problem with the average cost of hearings ranging from $2,000 to $7,000, according to GoodRx Health. But a commendable move by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may bring much-needed pocketbook relief to those in need of these devices.

Earlier this month, the FDA announced "a new category of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids." That bureaucratic change, expected to take effect this fall, means that adults with "perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment" will soon be able to buy a hearing aid without a prescription, an exam or the need to buy bundled fitting or adjustment services from an audiologist.

Retailers like Minnesota-based Best Buy admirably are gearing up to add hearing aids to product offerings. The result should be more convenient and affordable access to hearing aids, with competition among manufacturers and sellers expected to drive down prices.

That's good news for the 28.8 million U.S. adults who, federal officials estimate, could benefit from using hearing aids. "Among adults aged 70 and older with hearing loss who could benefit from hearing aids, fewer than one in three (30 percent) has ever used them. Even fewer adults aged 20 to 69 (approximately 16 percent) who could benefit from wearing hearing aids have ever used them," according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders.

While the FDA made the regulatory changes a reality, it's important to note that the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress passed legislation in 2017 directing the agency to make this move. The measure had bipartisan support and is innovative policymaking.

A more direct approach would have simply mandated Medicare coverage for these devices and services. While that may be a more ideal solution because the devices still won't be cheap, a concern for seniors on fixed incomes, this measure nevertheless is an improvement that should help many people with age-related hearing loss.

"This is a good thing overall for consumer health," said Dr. Tina Huang, a neurotologist and assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School. "Even if we could get to 50% of people who need hearing aids to actually have them, that would be a pretty big step."

Asked for advice for consumers, Huang offered the following considerations:

Over-the-counter hearing aids aren't suitable for everyone . The new FDA measure doesn't apply to those under 18 or adults who have severe hearing loss. If you're an adult, how do you know if you're in the severe hearing loss group? Some retailers provide a hearing test for consumers to take before purchasing. While it's not the equivalent of what professionals provide, this should serve as a guide and this service is something to look for from a retailer.

. The new FDA measure doesn't apply to those under 18 or adults who have severe hearing loss. If you're an adult, how do you know if you're in the severe hearing loss group? Some retailers provide a hearing test for consumers to take before purchasing. While it's not the equivalent of what professionals provide, this should serve as a guide and this service is something to look for from a retailer. Follow-up with a medical professional if your hearing loss is asymmetrical. If one ear is worse than the other, there could be something else going on besides age-related hearing loss.

If one ear is worse than the other, there could be something else going on besides age-related hearing loss. Buying or adjusting a hearing aid may require time and tech savvy. Consumers should be comfortable with taking an online hearing test, relying on online support or even downloading an app.

Consumers should be comfortable with taking an online hearing test, relying on online support or even downloading an app. Avoid very inexpensive hearing devices. Consumers may have seen hearing products at discount stores. These have been available over-the-counter before now but aren't considered to be hearing aids by regulators. Instead, they're dubbed "Personal Sound Amplification Products." They're not intended to treat hearing loss, the FDA cautions, but instead exist to "help people with normal hearing to amplify sounds in certain situations, such as recreational activities like birdwatching or hunting."

Consumers may have seen hearing products at discount stores. These have been available over-the-counter before now but aren't considered to be hearing aids by regulators. Instead, they're dubbed "Personal Sound Amplification Products." They're not intended to treat hearing loss, the FDA cautions, but instead exist to "help people with normal hearing to amplify sounds in certain situations, such as recreational activities like birdwatching or hunting." Check out return policies. Not everyone will achieve a comfort level with hearing devices. Make sure retailers offer a reasonable window for return. In Minnesota, there's a 45-day return period required "for all hearing instruments dispensed by a certified/licensed dispenser/audiologist." Minnesota regulators are evaluating whether this would apply to hearing aids sold elsewhere.

Retailers have an important role to play, too. Good service and support will build customer trust and play a vital role in ensuring a strong start for this new health reform.