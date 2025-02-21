Mayor Emil Erickson, in Funkley, Minn. What's the smallest town in Minnesota with a mayor? If the vibe of a town's name determined it's size, Funkley would be the metropolitan capital of Minnesota. But there are fewer than a dozen people in this town 33 miles north of Bemidji. Mayor Emil Erickson used to run the town's only business, The Funkley Bar and Lounge, but it shuttered and he turned it into his house. When the tiny town of Tenney dissolved 14 years ago, Funkley regained the title of smallest town in Minnesota.. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)