A Minnesota United team that went 8-1-2 in 11 games through Aug. 27 is coming off consecutive 3-0 losses with four games remaining in its regular season.

You could attribute last week's loss at Real Salt Lake to Loons coach Adrian Heath's six changes to the starting 11, intended to pay off three days later against FC Dallas at home.

As for three goals allowed in fewer than five minutes in Saturday's 3-0 loss at Dallas — or what Heath called "five minutes of madness?"

"I watched the game again and we didn't play badly," Heath said after Tuesday's training. "I don't think we played well enough to take anything from the game in Salt Lake, where we pretty much were second best for most of the game. That was certainly not the same on the weekend."

The similarity is a team that didn't defend well enough in either game and is now in fifth place in MLS' Western Conference rather than third.

The Loons have played the past two games with a reconfigured back line because of lineup changes and injuries, most notably starting center back Bakaye Dibassy's season-ending ruptured quadriceps tendon.

"They've got to defend better, individually and collectively," Heath said. "You've got to be a bit more determined to stop the guy who is is next to you."

Veteran defender Brent Kallman replaced Dibassy the past two games. Veteran Kemar Lawrence returned from injury to starting left back against Dallas and Heath moved versatile DJ Taylor from left back to replace Alan Benitez at right back that afternoon. Veteran center back Michael Boxall's own goal in the 55th minute against FC Dallas was the first of three goals in quick succession.

"To be honest, Boxy had one of them days, didn't he?" Heath said. "Boxy has been incredibly consistent since he has been here and value for money, probably one of the best signings we've had. The last couple games have been tough for him."

Heath was asked Tuesday how much Dibassy's absence has contributed to the six goals allowed in two games.

"I don't know, we're all really disappointed that Dibassy is not fit and healthy, but we can't use that every time we concede a goal," Heath said. "So we have to man up and everybody do their job, everybody take their responsibility and let's see if we can go win a couple of games."

Reynoso still hurting

Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso watched Tuesday's training from the sideline after he left Saturday's game in the 62nd minute because of his knee, which remains swollen.

Heath called the ankle's outside ligament discolored and puffy.

"We'll take a few days and see if he can get it down and we'll go from there," Heath said. "It'll be day-to-day most of the week, I would have thought."

Left-side attacker Franco Fragapane is suspended for Saturday's game at Portland because of yellow card accumulations. His absence could move Robin Lod from the central midfield up again to the front four. Or Heath said it's possible he could play two strikers — Luis Amarilla and Mender Garcia — together up front.

"We'll have to see where everybody is," Heath said. "Obviously, Rey's situation will determine the way we go, whether we change the shape or whether we change the personnel."

Center-back options

Heath said central midfielder Kervin Arriaga "possibly" could play center back in Dibassy's place, presumably alongside Boxall, and mentioned Lawrence has played there as well.

"At this moment, Boxy has earned the right to be where he is," Heath said. "He has been so consistent for us, but we need him to play better than he has the last few games."

Lawrence is back

Lawrence is back at left back after being sidelined three games by what an MRI determined was a slight knee sprain.

"I needed a couple weeks just to rest, I felt good when I went out there," Lawrence said.