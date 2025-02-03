A Shakopee woman was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 494 in Bloomington as road conditions were slippery from morning snowfall.
Slippery conditions lead to fatal crash on I-494 in Bloomington
The victim was identified as Yadira Gabriela Hernandez Aguilar, 45, of Shakopee.
A report from the Minnesota State Patrol said that at about 6:33 a.m. the woman’s car spun and slid from the far right lane on westbound I-494 near Hwy. 169 across all lanes of traffic until a semi-truck struck the driver’s side of the sliding car.
The semi was driven by a 76-year-old man from Eagan. No other injuries were reported.
According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities, Tuesday is expected to bring colder temperatures with another round of light snow likely Wednesday. More significant snow is possible late Friday into Saturday.
